Hyderabad: Abhay Kailas Rao Patil from Maha joins BRS

Hyderabad: A key leader from Maharashtra Abhay Kailas Rao Patil Chiktagaonkar joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday. Abhay, a youth leader from a senior political family which maintained strong hold in Aurangabad and Parbhani districts, joined the party. BRS National president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao welcomed Abhay Kailas in the party by offering pink scarf.

Abhay Kailasrao Patil hails from a family that has a strong political reputation in Aurangabad, Parbhani and neighbouring districts in Maharashtra. His father Kailasrao Patil served as MLA for two terms and his grandfather Digamber Rao Wadekar also served as an MLA. His uncle Bhau Sahib Patil had contested as MLA twice and his maternal aunt served as Aurangabad Zilla Parishad president.

Party leaders said that the BRS party was influencing the country politics with a slogan of 'Ab ki baar Kisan Sarkar' and the party received overwhelming support from people as well as politicians of other parties.

The people of Maharashtra were reposing faith in KCR as the only leader who will wipe their tears and solve their problems. The people of Maharashtra are looking for their future leadership in BRS party national president, leaders said that the successful conduct of the second BRS meeting at Kandar Loha drew good response. The first meeting held in Nanded also received huge response from locals.