Hyderabad: Activists raise a stink over gobbling up of RK Puram ground by encroachers

Hyderabad: The renovation and development of the RK Puram lake appears to be an elusive dream. Despite assurances from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) officials over two months ago that the lake cleaning and development projects would be undertaken, the surrounding area, particularly the football ground adjacent to the lake, has been unlawfully occupied. Approximately 70 percent of the football ground has been encroached upon. Infuriated with this situation, social activists and members of the RK Puram football ground association have organised a protest against the illegal encroachment.

As per the protestors' claims, the development works for the lake have been pending for a decade, resulting in the encroachment of half of the lake’s area. Adding to this, the football ground situated adjacent to the lake has also been unlawfully occupied. Not only the playground but also half of the road has been encroached upon, causing difficulties for local commuters. Moreover, the encroachment has disrupted the playing activities of around 100 young players who used to visit the area.

Robin Zaccheus, the social activist, said, “GHMC officials had given false assurances two months ago regarding the initiation of development works, but unfortunately, no progress has been made since then. This situation has left the residents of RK Puram skeptical about whether the lake will ever undergo the planned enhancement. Presently, the illegal encroachers have not vacated the football ground either. Furthermore, despite court orders, construction activities have commenced near the ground, causing hardship for the players. Despite multiple complaints made, no action has been taken against the encroachers.”

“With 50 percent of the lake already encroached, the encroachment is now spreading to the surrounding areas. Half of the football ground has been obstructed, and the road has been dug, making it impossible for us to access the ground. In order to draw the attention of the relevant officials, we have initiated a protest, and we will persist with it until a permanent solution is obtained,” said Chandrashekar, president of RK Puram Football ground association.