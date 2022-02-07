Hyderabad: Admissions in Osmania University PG diploma law courses

Hyderabad: The Department of Law, Osmania University (OU), has announced admissions into PG diplomain law courses for 2021-22. It is offering six self-financing courses – PG Diploma in Cyber Laws, PG Diploma in Taxation & Insurance Laws, PG Diploma in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Laws, PG Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights, PG Diploma in Applied Human Rights and PG Diploma in Modern Corporate Laws.

While the first three courses are offered at the University College of Law, OU, the last three courses are offered at PG College of Law, Basheerbagh, during evening.

Candidates with any graduation – BA, BCom, BSc, BE, LLB, recognised by the university are eligible to apply. The admissions will be based on a common entrance test which will be conducted on March 6 and results will be declared on March 9, while the spot admissions will be held on March 12. The applications are available at the University College of Law, OU and PG College of Law, Basheerbagh.

A detailed notification along with the application form is available on the university's website www.osmania.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 2. More details can be had from offices of the University College of Law, OU and PG College of Law or on 040-27682368, 23231092 or the website