Hyderabad: Advanced Apomorphine pumps for Parkinson's patients launched

Hyderabad: An academic symposium on Advanced Parkinson's Disease was held at Park-Hyatt here on Sunday where world's top experts said that India is emerging as a hotspot for Parkinson's disease.

In a boon to patients of Parkinson's Disease in Telugu States, advanced D-mine apomorphine pumps and pens (injections) manufactured by German pharma has been launched at the event by Celera Neuro Sciences.

These third generation apomorphine-delivery devices are now available for patients at NIMS and major corporate hospitals in Hyderabad.

"The country is home to about 5.8 lakh Parkinson's patients, a figure expected to double by 2030.

Most studies on the disease in India show a prevalence of about 120 cases per 1 lakh population.

Though majority of patients are above 50 years of age, the incidence in young population is also on the rise. This is alarming considering that Parkinson's is set to emerge as a major non-communicable degenerative disorder to burden the healthcare system of India" said the doctors.

Prof Rupam Borgohain and Dr Rukmini Mridula from NIMS, Neurology Department said "We offer world-class apomorphine therapy to patients in Telugu States through the D-mine pumps and pens. This highly specialised and academic symposium was followed by a workshop on how to use the latest devices which was demonstrated by Apopen and pump specialist.

This meeting was attended by 30 Neurologist and movement disorder specialists from AP and Telangana who learned about the new drug delivery devices for effective implementation on patients.