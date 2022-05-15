Hyderabad: After green & life taxes, road safety cess on vehicles

Hyderabad: Though the condition of State roads will not improve for sure and the potholed roads will continue to damage the vehicles, the motorist will continue to shell out money for using roads. In a series of increment of taxes for the past few days, the Telangana State Transport department has now decided to add one more tax -- road safety cess on vehicles.

Now the owners of motorcycles, and other two wheelers have to pay Rs 500 more as road safety cess; the owners of cars shall be imposed Rs 2,000 while the commercial vehicles owners will have to pay Rs 2,500 as road safety cess. For the past one week, the Transport department has already increased the lif tax, green tax and quarterly tax and now the road safety cess.

Owners of the autos and other commercial vehicles have expressed their displeasure over the Central government's circular 714 (E) which increased re-registration charges.

Considering this, the State Transport Department deferred instructions to impose road safety cess for a few more days. The government is trying to promote e-vehicles by discouraging the use of old vehicles. The green tax for the re-registration of motorcycles and cars is being charged at Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. For commercial vehicles, the green tax is received in three slabs.