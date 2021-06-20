Hyderabad: Agriculture,Civil Supplies lauded for record paddy procurement

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet applauded the Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies wings for procurement of paddy which was more than 3 crore tonnes this year.

The Marketing department stated that the government had procured 1.4 crore tonnes of paddy last year. While the traders purchased 1.6 crore tonnes, the rest was used by people for their own use.

The Agriculture department informed the Cabinet that so far, Rs 5,145 crore had already deposited in the farmers' accounts this monsoon under Rythu Bandhu Scheme. The Cabinet congratulated the officials and staff of Civil Supplies, Rural development and other related departments for procuring paddy in a record manner even during the times of corona pandemic. The Cabinet has instructed the officials concerned to re-launch the sheep distribution scheme for the Yadavs, who are into sheep-rearing profession. The Cabinet also instructed the officials to take all the necessary measures to set up modern hair dressing saloons in villages as decided earlier for the benefit of Nayi Brahmin professionals.

Measures would also be taken to ensure that toddy tappers get the insurance immediately, release of ex gratia amount to toddy and fisheries workers, to release funds to the MBC Corporation for the benefit of other hereditary professions.

Like the way farmers' insurance is being paid quickly, insurance to hereditary professionals would also be paid.

The Cabinet also instructed the officials to take measures to pay the insurance to handloom workers.