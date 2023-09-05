Hyderabad: Aims to train 200 women engineering students

Hyderabad: QualiZeal, on Monday announces the launch of its Grace Hopper Centre of Excellence (GHCoE) programme to develop on-campus talent pools who work in the digital quality engineering space.Grace Hopper Centres of Excellence (GHCoE) established in Hyderabad campuses of KL University, VISHNU Educational Society, Vasavi College of Engineering, VR Siddhartha Engineering College, and Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women (MRECW). QualiZeal aims to train 200 women engineers. Participants will receive full scholarships, stipends, and mentorship. Successful graduates will be given exciting opportunities in the Digital Quality Engineering space at QualiZeal.