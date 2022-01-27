Hyderabad: All three commissionerates celebrate Republic Day

Hyderabad: The police commissioners of tri-commissionerate on Wednesday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

Hyderabad PC CV Anand said that on January 26, 1950 Indian Constitution came into effect and declared India as Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic and Republic. So every year we celebrate Republic Day on January,26th.

All the police personnel should work with the spirit of the constitution by rendering their services in a democratic manner and give their best in maintaining law and order. Similarly, the PC of Rachakonda and Cyberabad also spoke about the day and addressed the police officers to work relentlessly in order to maintain law and order in the city.