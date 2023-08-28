Hyderabad: Anand stresses on ‘4 Es’ for better traffic handling

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth flow of traffic and enhance road safety, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand held a video conference with all traffic officers that served as the launch pad for an all-encompassing Traffic Action Plan. The conference commenced by acquainting new entrants to the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) with the realities of burgeoning traffic volumes, the surge in vehicle numbers, and the recent reorganisation within the Traffic wing.

CP Anand accentuated the cornerstone of effective traffic management—the ‘4 Es’ framework - Engineering, Education, Enforcement, and Enablement. He underscored the fact that this responsibility of traffic duty directly influences every citizen’s life, motivating the officers to work with a proactive spirit.

All traffic SHOs were instructed to develop one model junction in their respective jurisdictions. The top brass emphasised the harmonisation of engineering efforts with the State government’s infrastructure projects, such as SRDP, SNDP, and flyovers, aiming to enhance traffic flow and average speeds within the city.

Turning the spotlight to enforcement, the conference highlighted the significance of general enforcement against all types of road violations. Special drives targeting life-endangering infractions. Bolstering enforcement, the doubling cranes across all traffic police stations and the implementation of the ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) became focal points. HTP’s commitment to qualitative enforcement was underscored.

The importance of constructive dialogues with diverse stakeholders—school administrations, RTC officials, and auto unions—was acknowledged as integral to the mission. Enablement: Prioritising the welfare of staff officers, the adoption of body-worn cameras, periodic medical check-ups through the FitCop programme, the introduction of traffic umbrellas, and monthly recognition and rewards for traffic officers were emphasised.

Enforcing GOs pertaining to parking norms, data analysis, continuous training for staff at TTIs, usage of pelican signals, and other operational aspects were given. All senior officers were instructed to lead the men from the front and by example and use the rain gear, cones and bullets, and others