Hyderabad: Another realtor, gang held for killing realtors at Ibrahimpatnam

A realtor and other persons were arrested by the police for killing two realtors on Tuesday at Ibrahimpatnam. The realtor who was arrested by the police was identified as Matta Reddy.



The other arrested persons included Moinuddin, Naveen and others. As suspected by the police, Matta Reddy shot the two persons owing to previous enmity over land deals and financial issues. The gang pre-planned the incident and executed the attack.



To nab the suspects, the police formed into eight special teams. They went through the call data records of the deceased and checked CCTV footage in the surrounding areas to the murder spot.

It was on Tuesday that the two realtors, Srinivas Reddy and Raghavendra Reddy, were killed. While Srinivas was dead on the spot, Raghavendra Reddy succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Matta Reddy and others were arrested by the police and are being interrogated.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat is likely to hold a press meet later to announce the arrest and give more details pertaining to the case.