Hyderabad: App-based cabs, autos fleecing citizens at will

Hyderabad: Regular users have urged the Transport department to take stern action against app-based drivers, like banning the services of cab aggregators Ola, Uber, Rapido and Quick Ride who are not adhering to any system.

With no authority to take action against them and with no rules framed by the administration, the app-based auto and cab service providers are charging rates as they like, taking longer routes citing the Google location map; this despite passengers telling them to take a different route.

Some commuters complain that, apart from increasing the charges, cab drivers call up passengers to ask his or her destination. Immediately they get a cancellation message. They are also unwilling to pick up passengers in residential areas located away from main roads. This is causing hardships; such instances are happening more often these days.

Not just that; cancellations are also taking place because passengers opt for other modes of payment, like net banking or UPI mode. They demand the fare be paid in cash.

Similarly, the app-based autos charge a minimum of Rs 100/km even for a short distance of less than four km.

Said Ajay Kumar, a commuter, "I was happy to use the services because they used to cost me a reasonable rate. We could avoid bargaining with auto rickshaw drivers, who never operate the metre. The Transport authorities do nothing to implement the metre rule. But now I find that there is no rule of law for the app-based cab aggregators. They increase the rate as they like which has no logic. Sometimes the excuse given is festive rush; sometimes it is rain; it is peak hour rush.

He said recently while travelling from airport to Malkajgiri, the driver demanded extra Rs 100; he had no option. It will be better if the State government fixes the rates as per meter or stops the services, he demanded.

R Rao, a regular user of Ola and Uber, said recently the Karnataka government issued notices to the aggregators and stopped their services from October 12. The State government too should take some similar action.

Another cab user said recently he had to pay Rs 400 when he travelled from Manikonda to Kukatpally, while the original tariff shown was Rs 250. The government and the Transport department should take stern action against these drivers and stop their services for a while.

He said "even while you are in the process of booking the prices suddenly change and the surged rates appear". Rates should not be based on location and km basis, the cab users say.