Hyderabad: Applications invited for fire & safety engineering courses

Highlights

The National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering, Hyderabad, has invited online applications for admission in Government of India certified fire & health safety, industrial safety courses

Hyderabad: The National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering, Hyderabad, has invited online applications for admission in Government of India certified fire & health safety, industrial safety courses. Candidates with SSC, intermediate, diploma, engineering can apply online for respective courses.

Courses offered: Sub-fire officer, PG diploma in fire technology & industrial safety, PG diploma in fire & safety engineering, advanced diploma in industrial safety, PG diploma in occupational health safety & environment, diploma in fire technology & industrial safety, health sanitary inspector. Duration of the courses is six months to one year.

Candidates will be getting better opportunities in oil & gas industry, mining, plantation & erection, thermal power stations, construction, airports, MNCs. March 31 is the last date for submitting application online to website: www.ncttindia.com or call 97014-96748.

