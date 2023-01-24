Hyderabad: Armed goons make away with Rs 2 lakhs from liquor shop

Hyderabad: A shooting incident took place in Uddemarri of Shamirpet's Chintalapalli Mandal. According to the owner of a local liquor shop, thugs opened three times fire in the air and robbed the store of Rs 2 lakhs.

The police are investigating the incident and have obtained CCTV footage of the shooting, which has since gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Monday night, and the police have registered a case and are currently searching for the individuals involved. The shop owner, Balakrishna, and an employee, Jaipal Reddy, were also attacked with stones and sticks by the accused, who were wearing monkey caps.

The police have stated that the accused are currently on the run and a search operation is underway to apprehend them.