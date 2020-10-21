Hyderabad: Army joins rescue efforts

Responding to the calls of the State Government Indian Army flood relief teams have once again been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rains forecast for next few days.



Nine Flood Relief Teams with boats are on standby to be launched immediately on requirement. Additional teams and boats will be sent as per the situation. These preparations are over and above the current deployment of Six Flood relief teams with boats & medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgir districts of Karnataka from 17 October 20 who have already evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations. The evacuation process is still continuing with increasing water flow of Bhima and Krishna Rivers.

It may be recalled that the heavy rains of October 14 & 15 had resulted in inundation of Bandlaguda areas of Hyderabad wherein Army flood relief teams evacuated 153 people and had distributed large no of food packets to the stranded persons.