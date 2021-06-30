Hyderabad: Asad raises pitch for protection to livestock traders ahead of Bakr-Eid

Hyderabad: MLA and AIMIM General secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with MLC Syed Amin-ulHasan Jafri met Telangana State DGP Mahender Reddy and handed over Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's representation demanding necessary instructions in the light of the upcoming festival Eidul-Azha to prevent harassment of livestock transporters and traders and arbitrary seizure of livestock by vigilantes.

Traditionally, thousands of sheep and goats and scores of bulls are brought to Hyderabad and other main towns and cities for sale on the eve of Bakr-Eid. And almost 50 per cent of the 44 lakh Muslims in Telangana State live in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

In a representation, Member of Parliament demanded to prevent the harassment of livestock traders and transporters and arbitrary seizure of animals on the eve of Bakr-Eid in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other parts of Telangana by the anti-social elements styling themselves are Gaurakshak.

As you are aware, BakrEid is being celebrated on July 21. And during this Eid, Muslims sacrifice goats, sheep, and bulls on three days. "I would like to bring to your kind notice that an alarming situation is sought to be created by antiSocial elements in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, and other places in the entire Telangana region Cow vigilantes are trying to harass the persons trading in or transporting oxen and buffaloes on the eve of Bakr-Eid this time.

I request you to instruct the police officers not to insist on certificates from veterinary doctors on the age and fitness of the animals for slaughter and not to bookcases for so called overcrowding of animals in vehicles and not to seize a large number of oxen by claiming that they are calves," he mentioned in the representation.

He also said, "I earnestly request you to intervene in the matter and issue clear and specific instructions to Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other police Commissionerates, Superintendents of police and as well as Municipal, Revenue and Animal husbandry officials assisting them not to prevent the transport of oxen and buffaloes to various places in the State, more particularly, to the State Capital Hyderabad.

The police officials manning the check posts may be specifically directed not to harass the traders and transporters of oxen and buffaloes and not to bookcases or seize these oxen and buffaloes," he requested