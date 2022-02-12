Hyderabad: Atumobile sets up 2nd EV manufacturing plant at Patancheru

Hyderabad: City-based e-vehicle manufacturer Atumobile on Friday inaugurated its second factory at Patancheru.

Speaking on the occasion, Vamsi G, founder-MD, said: "Increasing the production capacity of Atum EVs will help in furthering company's own green initiative and transform India into a sustainable and environmentally responsible nation.

"The EV two-wheeler market is expected to replace around 50 per cent of petrol vehicles by 2030. Considering the growing electric two-wheeler market, we are enhancing our annual production capacity to nearly 3.5 lakh units," he stated.

According to the company, Indian e-bike market has grown by 135 per cent touching around 2.30 lakh of low and high-speed units sales last year. "Since the EV trend is booming in India, we are expecting overall EV volumes to touch around six lakh units in 2022. We will also be launching Atum 1.1 and Atum 2.0 with a 50 and 70 km speed range respectively. Additionally, we are looking at capturing around five per cent of e-bike market share this year. Our upcoming models will disrupt e-bike market by 2030," he added

By adding on the new solar-powered factory which spans over an area of 20,000 sqft, the company has increased its annual production capacity from 25,000 units to 3.5 lakh units of Atum 1.0, a low-speed e-bike. It comes with 48V/250W motor, a three-pin portable battery and 14-litre boot space.

"We offer doorstep bike delivery; we have also launched doorstep servicing facility for any bike repairs. Our first bike model Atum 1.0 café racer is Made in India. It requires no licence or registration as its top speed is 25 km/h. The bike is suitable for 16 and above age group," Vamsi said.