Hyderabad: Auto Drivers' JAC flays traffic 'bandh' on Tank Bund

Hyderabad: The Telangana Auto Drivers' Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) on Sunday alleged that the five-hour evening traffic 'bandh' on the Tank Bund every Sunday is good for nothing decision since it is likely to lead to frequent traffic jams, waste of time and fuel, besides causing pollution in the twin cities.

Addressing media persons here, Mohd Amanullah Khan, convener, demanded the government to tackle the worsening traffic situation and growing pollution in the city on a priority basis, formulating short-term and long-term measures without delay.

The committee also demanded a ban on private cars carrying less than three persons, and if necessary, implement odd-even formula to ease traffic jams. Besides, it wants a ban on new diesel-run cars and cabs, along with their conversion into electric vehicles to control pollution in the city. Khan clarified that due to frequent traffic jams occurring on the city roads the auto rickshaw mileage per liter was decreasing. He demanded traffic jam free roads in the twin cities and taking of immediate action on the demand.