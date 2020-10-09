Hyderabad: Awareness drive on breast cancer held at Roots College in Somajiguda

Somajiguda: Breast cancer awareness campaign was organised by Beyond Pinks, a startup supported by Niti Aayog, at Roots College in Somajiguda on Thursday. October being the breast cancer awareness month, Beyond Pinks took the lead of 'Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign'.

Every woman should be aware of the early signs of breast cancer, which helps her approach immediate diagnosis and save herself from breast cancer, says the budding entrepreneurs.

The campaign focuses on spreading awareness on identifying breast cancer signs, early screening, survivorship, and building positivity in those who are battling breast cancer. The campaign aims to bring a sustainable impact on society by spreading the awareness of breast cancer prevention, by which every woman can be her own saviour from breast cancer.

The organisation to educate the women about the signs, causes, and risks factors that could develop breast cancer and also to provide suggestions on the importance of lifestyle modifications.

The campaign includes a series of knowledge-sharing webinars and informative workshops by Dr Palanki Satya Dattatreya, a renowned oncologist in the city. The campaign brings in conversations with the cancer survivors where they share their journey of defeating cancer.

"We come up with a mass video campaign with youngsters that makes people aware of breast cancer prevention. We are tied up with well-known bodies like CII, IWN, NESCOM, HMA, and NHRD.

We are going to organize breast cancer awareness campaigns at Government schools and at Panchayat villages with an aim to reach every woman at the grassroots level," said Tanuja, Founder, Beyond Pinks.