Hyderabad: Azharuddin visits MANUU, V-C moots tie-up with HCA

Hyderabad: Mohd. Azharuddin, the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, paid a courtesy visit to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Monday to meet Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor.

In the informal meeting, Prof. Hasan expressed his desire to collaborate with the HCA for the development of cricket ground on the MANUU campus at Gachibowli, which can be utilised mutually for the benefit of students from MANUU and by the association.

The former Indian captain took keen interest in the proposal. He inspected the sports facilities on the MANUU campus and agreed to pursue the matter with the association. Prof. Hasan also handed over a formal representation to Azharuddin.

Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, chairman, Sports Monitoring Committee, Dr. A Kaleemulla, Deputy Director, DPE & Sports, were present.

The Directorate of Physical Education & Sports of MANUU was established in 2011 and has facilities for cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, TT, chess for students and staff. It also has Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Indoor stadium with gymnasium and a big outdoor Dhyan Chand Sports Ground for playing cricket, football. Cricket is popular among the MANUU students.