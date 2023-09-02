Hyderabad: B Pharmacy counselling begins today

Hyderabad: The registration for the first phase counseling of B Pharmacy seats through Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 will commence on Saturday.

As many as 6,910 B Pharmacy seats in 114 pharmacy colleges are up for grabs, and among other courses there are 1,191 Pharm D seats in 61 colleges, 94 Biotechnology seats in three colleges, 36 seats in Biomedical Engineering in two colleges and 81 seats in Pharmaceutical Engineering in two private colleges.

The registration for the first phase counselling will commence on September 02 with certificate verification on September 04 and 05 and web options from September 04 to 07. For a detailed notification and list of helpline centres, candidates can visit the website https://tseamcetb.nic.in/.