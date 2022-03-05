Hyderabad: Bamboo Production To Get Boost

Rajendranagar: In order to boost bamboo production in India in accordance with National Bamboo Mission 2018-19 guidelines, a two-day National Conference on "Dissemination of Innovations in Bamboo Sector for Improving the Rural Economy" was organised at National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) Rajendranagar which concluded on Friday. The national conference was jointly organised by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD-PR) and Centre for Innovation in Public System (CIPS).



The two-day conference (exhibition-cum-sale) showcased bamboo technologies and its innovative ideas pinned by entrepreneurs. An exhibition was organised alongside the conference highlighting the art, artefacts and furnishings of bamboo artists and promoters.

Additional Secretary Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (GoI) Prasantha Kumar Swain as Guest of Honour, Special Chief Secretary (Forestry), Department of Environment, Forest, Science and Technology (GoI) Shanti Kumari IAS, the Chief Guest of the programme were present in the valedictory session. During the conference it was decided to create a 'National Bamboo Network' jointly by NIRD-PR and CIPS to benefit all the stakeholders associated with the Bamboo sector besides organising workshops primarily for farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs, structural engineers associated with the bamboo sector. It was also envisaged to place the recommendations discussed during the conference before the Government of India for its formative consideration.

Around 160 artisans, entrepreneurs, farmers, research scholars, officials and stakeholders from across the country took part in the conference. Secretary Ministry of Rural Development (GoI), Nagendra Nath Singh, IAS lit the light of the conference on the first day.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Narendra Kumar, IAS, Director General NIRD-PR. During the inaugural address Dr Narendra Kumar underlined the need to bring the stakeholders closer to such an extent that it helps bamboo technology reach the common man in rural areas, generate employment and bring down the cost of production and facilitate affordable prices for the customers to buy products. Narendra said, "though there is a great potential of Bamboo use in the construction industries, shortage of bamboo raw material and appropriate species need to be addressed. Bamboo is a non-perishable commodity and multiple harvesting for many years is also possible. Thus, it can be the best alternative for farmers with promised income."