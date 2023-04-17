Hyderabad: Band of youth offer sumptuous Sehri to devout Muslims in city

Hyderabad : A group of youngsters has been spreading joy and positivity among attendants of patients in city hospitals by providing free Sehri (pre-dawn meals) to them, besides inmates of hostels, security guards at ATMs and workers of petrol pumps, who are not able to arrange meals for themselves.

The holy month of Ramzan is a time of spiritual reflection and religious observance. This initiative by 'Youths of Golconda' is helping to make it more meaningful for the attendants, specially those from far-flung areas, who may be struggling with the challenges of arranging Sehri meals.

In the form of social work and to be rewarded by the almighty during Ramzan, the, youths chose to distribute meals for Sehri. "Our aim is to spread happiness and positivity among those going through tough times," said Mohammed Rafi, a member of Youth of Golconda.

A group of 15 members providing free meals, specially in hospitals. According to them, for the attendants of patients, observing the holy month can be a challenge, specially if they are far away from their homes and families.

To ease the burden for the attendants, Youth of Golconda has been doing this service since 2018. It has become a tradition that the attendants look forward to every year. Rafi said the initiative has been well-received by the hospital staff and the attendants of patients alike. It has not only helped them to keep their fast, with a nutritious meal, but also provided them with a sense of community and belonging during the holy month.

"We take around 200-250 meals a day and distribute them during the Sehri time without any chaos. We are distributing food not only to attendants, but also to the management representatives of the hospitals; security guards, workers and others. Till now around 5,000 Sehri meals have been distributed," he added.

Mohammed Sami, another member, said in 2018, they began to distribute food in a few hospitals on an experimental basis and received appreciation and blessings. "Since then we have been distributing food packs".

The youth is providing hot meals to attendants and staff in government hospital, Golconda and Nampally, and hospitals like Premier, Olive, Salama, Majestic, Humanity, among others. "One can contact us on +91 7416575796 for Sehri meals," said Salman Khan, another member.

"Free Sehri initiative is a testament to the power of community and compassion. It shows that even a small gesture can go a long way in making someone's day a little brighter," said Salam Siddiqui, another member.

The menu consists of Hyderabadi dishes like Bagarakhana-dalcha, Khorma, Tahari, rice, Daal and Sabzi. There are Muslims who are on duty at petrol pumps and ATMs. We supply meals to them also," he said.