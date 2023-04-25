Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar backs EAs strike; flays invoking of ESMA

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday assured the party's support to electricity artisans (EAs) going on strike from April 25.

Responding after receiving a representation from leaders of EA association, he said demands of the EAs are just. "All that they are demanding is to implement the assurance of regularisation of their services given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he added.

Bandi described invoking of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against EAs and threatening them to remove them service to prevent them from going on strike highhanded on the part of the government.

Telangana Electricity Employees' Union leader Madhu and Ravinder Reddy represented to Karimnagar MP seeking his support.

Bandi condemned preventive arrests and threats to employees for demanding implementation of KCR's assurances. He demanded regularisation of services of all contract employees in power utilities; implementation of service rules for EAs The BJP leader assured the union leaders of mounting pressure on the government in support of their demands.