Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns arrest of students, unemployed

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, coming down heavily on the State government, condemned the arrest of student leaders, members of unemployed associations and party leaders arriving in city to take part in the Nirudyoga Deeksha.

On Sunday, he questioned the State government's objection since the party was organising the Deeksha by observing Covid protocols at the party office.

"Arresting people coming to take part in the democratically-organised Deeksha exposes the dictatorial and autocratic governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The State has its lost sight to see the plight of jobless in the State," Bandi said, urging the intellectuals, educated and democratic forces to condemn the government's action. The Karimnagar MP also appealed them to extend support to the protest by rising above political differences for rendering justice to the unemployed in the State.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh in a letter to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was responsible for the suicides of 600 unemployed youth in the State. He said KTR wrote an open letter fearing the consequences of Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Nirudyoga Deeksha. "KTR's open letter is nothing short of insulting the unemployed youth of Telangana," the MLA noted.