Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar hails KCR decision to reinstate field assistants

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday welcomed the statement of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, taking field assistants back into service.

In a statement here, he described the CM's announcement as a major victory for the BJP. "We have been fighting for quite some time in support of the field assistants on various fora, demanding they be taken back into duties," he claimed.

Bandi pointed out that even during his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', he had raised his voice on behalf of the field assistants and brought to the government notice their demands and their plight after losing jobs. He recalled writing to the CM demanding jobs of field assistants be restored.

Appreciating KCR's decision to take field assistants back into service, Bandi requested 12,000 vidya volunteers, 22,000 school scavengers, 1,700 staff nurses and all contract and outsourcing employees, who had been sacked,also be taken back into service and rendered justice.