Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams GHMC officials on demolitions

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders on Thursday alleged that the government was targeting the properties of Hindus only in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits in the name of illegal constructions.

Talking to reporters at New Delhi Telangana Bhavan, Bandi Sanjay along with MPs D Arvind and S Bapu Rao condemned action against Hindus. "The officials are targeting the houses where there are more Hindus and working on the behest of the MIM leaders. Both the Congress and the TRS are in collusion with the MIM leaders. We will oppose it if the authorities target only Hindu properties," said Bandi Sanjay questioning why the roads were not expanded in the nary lanes in Old City?

The BJP leaders dared the officials to focus on illegal constructions in Charminar and Khairatabad zones and then focus on the other zones. "We will not encourage the illegal constructions but how can the officials take up demolition without giving notices? First start from Charminar," asserted Sanjay.

The BJP leader alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was doing cheap politics. He alleged that the TRS leaders had created fake account of Madhusudhan Reddy, the brother-in-law of Eatela Rajender and is taking up campaign against the candidate. "Once people used to think that there will be development if anyone becomes MLA but now they are thinking that there will be development if any MLA resigns," said Sanjay. People of Huzurabad are smart enough to know the fake campaigns and bumper offers during the elections, he added.

Meanwhile, MP Arvind said that the Chief Minister KCR gave permission to Revanth Reddy in the dharna chowk but not to BJP. The Congress party is not functioning from Gandhi Bhavan but from Pragathi Bhavan, he alleged.