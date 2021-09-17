Hyderabad: Beneficiaries await allotment of 2 BHK

Hyderabad: In spite of the finalisation of thousands of double bedroom houses in the city, the civic body has been dragging its feet when it comes to the distribution of 2 BHKs.

According to official sources, more than four lakh people have applied for the 2 BHK housing scheme. Many have received confirmation and have been identified as beneficiaries but are still waiting for the allotment.

After the TRS came to power, only 3,660 double bedroom houses have been allotted to urban poor. About 60,000 houses have been constructed, which are ready for distribution.

Recently, the CPI (M) filed a petition under the Right To Information Act and received in reply that till now 51,346 double bedroom units have been constructed in the city.

Speaking to The Hans India, CPI (M) city secretary M Srinivas said, "In addition to newly constructed double bedroom houses, another 33,209 units in the city are about to be completed, and ready for distribution in a few months.

He shared that so far, only 3,660 units have been allotted to the beneficiaries and sought to know the reason behind keeping the units vacant for years. The State government has taken up 2 BHK housing project after the formation of Telangana and sanctioned 2.9 lakh dwelling units so far across the State at an estimated cost of Rs 19,000 crore.

In reply to the RTI petition filed by CPI(M) so far, the government has spent Rs 10,428 crore on the construction of 2BHKs. An amount of Rs 8,745 crore has been availed as loan, while the Central government has sanctioned Rs 1,311 crore.

Meanwhile, the needy people are still waiting for the allotment of houses as they reside on the banks of Musi river and in low-lying areas which get flooded every year during monsoon destroying their houses, giving them financial distress as well.

One such beneficiary who applied for 2BHK, Mohd Shaukat, a street vendor, said, "I had applied for 2BHK in 2017. Since then I only received a letter of identification, but the house has not been allotted. The houses are ready for distribution, but the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not given any update to us."