Hyderabad Biryani's reputation is at risk: Cigarette Butts, Bugs, and More

Hyderabd and dum biryani goes synonyms with each other. It is not just Hyderabadi's but people from Telangana and other states also relish the delicious biryani. Such is the popularity of the Hyderbad biryani that even people visisting the city of pearls from overseas can't leave withgout tatsing the popular dish.

However, the reputation of Hyderabadi Biryani has taken a hit due to recent incidents involving food safety violations at local hotels and restaurants.

Biryani enthusiats are now a worried lot, particulalry after a series of raids conducted by food safety officials in Hyderabad hotels.

Evey day, peopel in large numbers throng Bawarchi hotel to enjoy the biryani and a few even order it online. But to their surprise, cigarette butts were found in chicken biryani.

Similarly, last week, a customer at the Taj Mahal Hotel found a bug in the Paneer Biryani. Also at the Yeti House Hotel in Alwal, cockroaches were found in the biryani.

In another restaurant in Lothkunta, a lizard was spotted in a dish.

In the raids, the officials have found biryani rotten chicken and improperly stored food, among other issues.

With the food being made in unhygenic conditions in many of the restaurants in the city, there has bee aris en number of food posisioning cases and other cases.

Citizens have been facing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, and gastric issue.

As per some surveys, Hyderabad secured bottom place in terms of food quality. The surveys also revealed that many hotels in the city are not follwing basic food safety standards. Also, the city topped list for adulterated food.

Recent findings have revealed the alarming use of harmful artificial colors in biryani, casting a shadow over the globally renowned Hyderabadi dish. The reckless actions of certain hotel managers are severely damaging the reputation of Hyderabad Biryani.

In response, food safety authorities have committed to ongoing inspections, with raids scheduled across the city over the next month.

Hyderabad, once celebrated for its achievements in IT, cleanliness, and municipal management, is now making headlines for a growing food adulteration crisis. A survey by the National Crime Records Bureau, which examined 19 major cities, has ranked Hyderabad as the leading city for food adulteration.

In the past two months alone, 84% of food poisoning cases have been linked to local restaurants. The adulteration crisis extends to everyday ingredients such as turmeric and garlic paste, further threatening the city’s food safety standards.



