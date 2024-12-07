  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda to visit city today

Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda to visit city today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda will address as a chief guest at the public meeting christened “Six Lies and 66 Failed Promises” organised by the...

Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda will address as a chief guest at the public meeting christened “Six Lies and 66 Failed Promises” organised by the Telangana BJP at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday.

The Telangana BJP said on Friday that the party has launched a week-long agitation and protests against the ruling Congress' failures in delivering its electoral promises.

“As part of the agitations, the party has organised bike rallies and public meetings across the state during the week-long agitations from December 1,” said BJP state spokesperson NV Subhash.

BJP MP and National Executive member Eatala Rajender, BJP State general secretaries Gujjala Premender Reddy and Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu and others visited the meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick