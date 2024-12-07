Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda to visit city today

Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda will address as a chief guest at the public meeting christened “Six Lies and 66 Failed Promises” organised by the Telangana BJP at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday.

The Telangana BJP said on Friday that the party has launched a week-long agitation and protests against the ruling Congress' failures in delivering its electoral promises.

“As part of the agitations, the party has organised bike rallies and public meetings across the state during the week-long agitations from December 1,” said BJP state spokesperson NV Subhash.

BJP MP and National Executive member Eatala Rajender, BJP State general secretaries Gujjala Premender Reddy and Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu and others visited the meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements on Friday.