Live
- Oppn slams govt over Polavaram
- State to spend Rs 2,500 cr to upgrade govt higher education institutions
- Prez pays tribute to Ambedkar
- Murmu visits birthplace, dances with women
- CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Courts for Drug Cases, Criticizes Leniency in Punishments
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours soldiers amid Armed Forces Flag Day
- Class-10 student dies under suspicious circumstances
- Two gram panchayats bag National Panchayat Awards
- Indian Navy to commission INS Tushil in Russia
- Sports activities aid in overcoming stress
Just In
Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda to visit city today
Hyderabad: BJP chief JP Nadda will address as a chief guest at the public meeting christened “Six Lies and 66 Failed Promises” organised by the Telangana BJP at Saroornagar Stadium on Saturday.
The Telangana BJP said on Friday that the party has launched a week-long agitation and protests against the ruling Congress' failures in delivering its electoral promises.
“As part of the agitations, the party has organised bike rallies and public meetings across the state during the week-long agitations from December 1,” said BJP state spokesperson NV Subhash.
BJP MP and National Executive member Eatala Rajender, BJP State general secretaries Gujjala Premender Reddy and Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu and others visited the meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements on Friday.