Hyderabad: BJP embarks on 'Mission-19'

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana leaders are now busy designing strategies to win all the 19 SC-reserved Assembly constituencies as a survey conducted by the party found that there was a strong anti-incumbency sentiment in these segments.

The party leaders believe that the sitting TRS MLAs were facing opposition from people in these 19 SC-reserved constituencies and the people were looking up to BJP as an alternative. The party leadership has asked the leaders at local level to design special strategies and plan accordingly to gain people's confidence in these constituencies.

The party, in this regard, on Tuesday had organised a workshop on 'Review of SC Assembly Constituencies' where the leaders discussed in detail about the strategies to be adopted in these constituencies.

Party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that for the party to come into power in the State, these 19 constituencies were crucial.

"Recently, a survey was taken up in these 19 segments and it was found that BJP was gaining strength in all these constituencies. Hence, Mission-19 was taken up. The party leaders should formulate a strategy with victory as the main agenda and go as per the plan," suggested Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP chief said that people were not believing the propaganda of opposition parties, including that of Congress. "BJP has won 46 seats reserved for SCs in the country, whereas the Congress was limited to five. The results show people are not believing the Congress, which is trying to defame the BJP," said Sanjay. He further said that the Narendra Modi-government was working to provide fruits of development to the poor, hence the party had gone up from two Lok Sabha seats to 303 seats.

Bandi Sanjay asked the party leaders to focus on the issues specific to constituency and fight for them besides exposing the failures of the State government.