Hyderabad: BJP holds silent protests over PM Narendra Modi's security lapse

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders in the State organised 'Maha Mrityunjaya Homam' for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party leaders also took up silent protests against the security lapses during the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab recently.

The party leaders took up the protests by covering their mouths with black strips and wearing black stoles. Earlier, the party leaders organised Maha Mrityunjaya Homam at different places in the State. Party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in the Homam at Sringeri Mutt at Alkapuri in the outskirts of the city.

Sanjay also took part in the silent protest at Chaitanyapuri. Talking to reporters later, Sanjay alleged that there was a big conspiracy behind stopping of PM's convoy in Punjab. "The Special Protection Force had informed the Punjab DGP about the PM's visit and guidelines. They also sent plan B, which said the PM may take the road if the atmosphere does not permit aerial travel.

The Punjab DGP stating there was no prior information was nothing but a big lie," said Bandi Sanjay. The BJP leader said that since Ferozpur was just 15 km away from Pakistani border and there was a risk from the terrorist organisation like Khalistan, the SPG wanted the DGP to make arrangements accordingly. "The conspiracy was to ensure PM's convoy passes through the protestors, and they hurl stones on the PM, and the SPG in PM's convoy shoot the protestors and make the BJP responsible for this. This was the conspiracy of the Congress party, Punjab CM and the DGP," claimed Bandi Sanjay.