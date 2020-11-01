BJP pays rich tributes to Sardar Patel 

Hyderabad: State BJP on Saturday paid rich tribute to the "Iron Man of India" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 145 birth anniversary.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy recalled the services of Sardar Patel to the nation and how he had accomplished the Herculean task of bringing 562 princely States into the fold of the Union of India.

Kumar said that the people of Telangana have got their freedom due to the efforts of the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.

"Several districts in Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka- which were part of the erstwhile Nizam State have got their freedom today due to Patel," he added.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said the birth anniversary of Patel is being observed across the country as "Ekata Divas", to rededicate for the unity and integrity of the country.

Calling Patel the architect of independent India, he said, "The Police Action launched under the leadership of Sardar Patel had brought the Nizam who had refused to join in Indian Union. The entire country had celebrated Independence on August 15, 1947. But, people of Telangana had breathed the winds of freedom on September 17, 1948. People of Telangana will not forget Sardar Patel."

He asked the TRS government to wake up and officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Patel and the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.