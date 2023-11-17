Hyderabad: BJP to give BRS a tough fight in SCB

Hyderabad : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate N Sriganesh is poised to give a tough fight to BRS candidate Lasya Nanditha, the daughter of the former BRS MLA, late G Sayanna, who served as a five-time MLA of Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency. The BJP aspirant is confident of winning the seat and aims to take on the incumbent on unresolved issues in the segment.

He is contesting for the second time from the Secunderabad constituency, which is the sole SC-reserved constituency in the Hyderabad district. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he lost and sealed 15,487 votes with 13.30 per cent. The 45-year-old leader is keen on the development of SCB. N Sriganesh was born on August 8, 1978, and is a resident of Tukaram Gate, Secunderabad. He has a deep connection with the local community and has been a part of the Sriganesh foundation which has been serving people for a decade, including during the pandemic and every new academic year, providing notebooks and insurance to auto drivers.

Speaking to The Hans India, N Sriganesh, who is confident of winning, said, “This is a fight between a social servant and nepotism. I interacted with various communities, NGOs, Residents Welfare Associations, and intellectuals before beginning the political campaign to better understand their problems.”

In comparison to other constituencies, Secunderabad Cantonment is underdeveloped, with no proper roads, educational institutions, or health centers.

“I do not have any strategy but we want to develop the Cantonment constituency, but for 30 years we have not received proper funds from the State government due to the failure of the previous sitting MLA. The funds we received from the State government were not sufficient. If we want proper development which is taking place in GHMC, we need government support, as the State government always neglected SCB in all the sectors,” he said.

“I started door-to-door campaigning as soon as my name was nominated by the BJP last week, and I will campaign aggressively and reach out to different communities in the constituency.

My main motto is to develop Cantonment on par with GHMC and also utilise MLA funds, as the previous MLA failed to get an adequate amount from the State government for the development of SCB”, he added.