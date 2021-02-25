Hyderabad: BJP urges people to elect its candidates

Nampally: The BJP Retired Teachers and Employees Cell has extended its support and vowed to work for the victory of party candidate N Ramachander Rao in the ensuing Graduate MLC constituency elections from Hyderabad-Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar graduate constituency.

In a statement on Thursday, the cell appealed to the unemployed graduates, teachers, employees and pensioners to extendtheir support to the BJP candidates contesting from the two graduate constituencies, Ramachender Rao and G Premender Reddy.

It said that BJP candidates alone can fight for the recruitment process, PRC for employees, teachers and pensioners. And, it is possible only when the TRS candidates are defeated in the ensuing elections.

The cell said that if the State government was really committed to the welfare of the employees, teachers and pensioners then it should write a letter to the Election Commission of India to take permission for announcing PRC.

It said that on its part, the BJP representatives would also meet the ECI to impress upon it to give its nod for the implementation of PRC. BJ Employees Cell chairman B Mohan Reddy, Co-chairman P Venkata Reddy and others demanded that the State government not delaythe implementation of the PRC for which the employees, teachers and pensioners are waiting for the last 33 months.

They said that after the completion of the MLC elections, notification for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-poll is expected to be released in March. In turn, it might further delay the implementation of the PRC.

Against this backdrop, the cell asked the State government to write a letter to ECI to seek its permission.