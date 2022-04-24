Hyderabad: Blocking of medical PG seats a common practice

Hyderabad: The blocking of medical PG seats is not just limited to Telangana but also spread across the country as medical experts claimed that there was a scam of Rs 450 crore in neighbouring State of Karnataka.

The issue has been a hot topic in the State as the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took a serious note of the irregularities where the merit students were deprived of higher studies.

This made the authorities to give clarification that there was no role of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in the irregularities and in fact the officials had lodged a complaint with the police to probe the matter.

According to officials, the issue of blocking of the seats was not restricted only to Telangana. This is spread across the country and this has been happening ever since the medical seats were filled up under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), said a senior official.

The blocking of the seats was also done in the other States including Karnataka. "When we inquired the students about their name in the list, some of them said that they had not applied for the seat. Immediately, we booked a case in the local police station on the advice of the minister. The links are connected even to the States like Bihar, where we cannot go and inquire hence a police case was booked," said a top official.

The experts said that the State government should have taken precautions anticipating such a thing. The government should have directed the authorities to submit the original certificates to the University.

However, the colleges are returning the certificate within a week's time, which is becoming the reason for irregularities by the private management, said Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association President K Mahesh Kumar.

According to officials, the Health Minister has instructed them to take up Mop-up counselling any number of times so that the students do not face problems for their higher studies.