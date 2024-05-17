IAF begins probe in 'brawl' at Kerala restaurant involving Southern Air Command personnel

Thiruvananthapuram: Following reports about an altercation involving the personnel attached to the Southern Air Command and the staff of a restaurant here, theIndian Air Force (IAF) has begun its probe into the matter.

A statement issued here on Friday by the IAF said that news has been circulating in the media about an altercation on May 15 involving Indian Air Force personnel.

“The headquarters Southern Air Command has taken serious cognizance of the incident and the same is being enquired thoroughly to ascertain the facts, in accordance with Indian Air Force policy of zero-tolerance to cases of misdemeanour, especially in public places,” the statement read.

The probe comes a day after the Kerala Police registered a case against four Southern Air Command officials based on a complaint given by a hotel.

A hotel official said there were a group of people who created problems and their staff members were roughed up.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night and trouble started when the guests were asked to wait as tables were not empty. This irked the guests who later turned unruly, according to the hotel staff.

Based on the complaint given by the hotel management, the local police registered a case against four Southern Air Command officials.

Later the police registered another case based on a complaint given by the IAF officials of them being harassed by the restaurant staff.