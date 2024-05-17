TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for August, 2024 tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the quota of Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of August will be released online at 10 am on the 18th of this month.

To secure these service tickets, devotees must register online before 10 am on the 20th of May. The tickets will be allotted through electronic dip, so devotees are encouraged to register promptly.

For those who obtain tickets in the Lucky Dip, payment must be made between the 20th and 22nd of May by 12 noon to secure sanctioned tickets.

TTD has urged devotees interested in availing various services, including booking Srivari Arjitasevas and darshan tickets, to visit the official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in for online bookings.

This announcement will surely bring joy to many devotees eager to visit this sacred place.