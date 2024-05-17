Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for August, 2024 tomorrow
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the quota of Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of August will be released online at 10 am on the 18th of this month.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the quota of Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of August will be released online at 10 am on the 18th of this month.
To secure these service tickets, devotees must register online before 10 am on the 20th of May. The tickets will be allotted through electronic dip, so devotees are encouraged to register promptly.
For those who obtain tickets in the Lucky Dip, payment must be made between the 20th and 22nd of May by 12 noon to secure sanctioned tickets.
TTD has urged devotees interested in availing various services, including booking Srivari Arjitasevas and darshan tickets, to visit the official website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in for online bookings.
This announcement will surely bring joy to many devotees eager to visit this sacred place.