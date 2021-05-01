Hyderabad: Body found in van at Rajendranagar

Top
An unidentified man was found dead in a van which was parked at a secluded place in Manikyamma Nagar in Rajendranagar in Hyderabad outskirts on Saturday morning

An unidentified man was found dead in a van which was parked at a secluded place in Manikyamma Nagar in Rajendranagar in Hyderabad outskirts on Saturday morning.

Locals who sensed a foul smell from the van near a temple alerted the police who rushed to the spot and found the body in the driver's cabin. The Rajendranagar police registered a case and are investigating.

The police are also looking into the CCTV cameras and launched efforts to identify the man who is aged about 40 years. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for post-mortem.


