‘Hyderabad Book Fair’ to be held in February
Hyderabad: Much-awaited annual ‘Hyderabad Book Fair’ is returning to the city. This time it is scheduled to be held in February. An executive meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday unanimously decided to conduct the event at Telangana Kalabharathi NTR Stadium from February 9 to 19.
In a statement to The Hans India, vice-president of the Book Fair Society, Koya Chandramohan informed that while the organising committee earlier decided to postpone the book fair in view of the Assembly elections, the date was set for February this year.
Running for the past 35 years, the Hyderabad Book Fair is a popular event for readers and booksellers alike. “With activities like book launches from national booksellers and publishers, seminars, cultural activities, and promoting reading habits among children we expect a positive response from the people of Telangana as always,” said Chandramohan.
“We usually host the event in Hyderabad during December. But due to elections, we had to postpone it. Later, we were busy with the Chennai Book Fair. So, we had to wait for the national sellers to be available for the Hyderabad Book Fair,” he said.
Meanwhile, details about the number of stalls and discounts are expected to be announced by the Book Fair Society within the week.