Hyderabad: Brief spell of heavy rain throws city out of gear

Hyderabad: After a relatively sunny and warm day, a short spell of heavy rainfall in various parts of the city has thrown life out of gear for many people on Monday. With the rainfall that lasted for minutes, many were left stranded, and traffic flow was disrupted.

The situation worsened for areas that are already struggling due to rainwater entering their colonies from recent rainfall. The heavy rains started around 4.30 pm in areas like Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, Khairtabad, Jeedimetla, Kanchanbagh, Rajendranagar, Jahanuma, Charminar, Chandrayangutta and Quthbullapur. Around 5 pm, East Anand Bagh area recorded the highest rainfall with 24.3 mm, followed closely by Lalapet with 21.5 mm, and Trimulgherry with 20.5 mm of rainfall.

Several other areas, including Banjara Hills, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Uppal,Malkajgiri, Nampally, and Gachibowli, also experienced good amounts of rainfall.

Due to the rainfall, water polling on roads and low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging. Commuters also saw traffic congestion at many locations, and they were stranded. People were facing severe hardships. A few areas in the city saw an electricity outage.

Moreover, on social media, frustrated citizens were remarking the government for the inundation of water in the city. “The poor infrastructure in our city and our complete lack of preparedness for climate change and extreme weather events should be our main concern. But none of our politicians seem concerned,” slammed a user on Twitter.

“With just 20 minutes of rain, various roads flooded, this infrastructure we have in the city,” slammed another user.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad reported that the city is likely to witness light rainfall tomorrow. For Telangana, IMD Hyderabad has issued no warning for July 31.

IMD has predicted that the city will see light rain or drizzle over the next two days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 28 to 29 degrees celsius, offering some respite from the hot weather. On the other hand, the minimum temperature is anticipated to settle around 22 degrees celsius.