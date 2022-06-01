Hyderabad: Brisk preparations on for State Formation Day fete

Hyderabad: Arrangements are in full swing at Nampally Public Gardens here for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations to be held on June 2. This time, the State government has decided to conduct the formation day celebrations without causing much inconvenience to people and to organise it in a more pleasant manner at Public Gardens. On the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected the full-dress rehearsal at public gardens, here on Tuesday. The full-dress rehearsals were held in connection with the State Formation Day celebrations.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unfurl the National Flag in connection with State Formation Day. He will also pay tributes to the Martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam at Gun Park on the occasion.

Somesh enquired about the arrangements that are being made at the venue and proposed some suggestions for making the programme a grand success.

DGP Mahender Reddy, special chief secretary MA& UD Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary to Energy department Sunil Sharma, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Managing Director of HMWSS&B Dana Kishore, senior police and other officials were present on the occasion.