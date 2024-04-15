Hyderabad: BRS accuses Cong of slighting Ambedkar

Hyderabad : The BRS leaders alleged on Sunday that the Congress party has insulted Dr BR Ambedkar by not decorating the premises with the 125-foot-long statue of the great leader who gave the Constitution to the country.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, senior leader B Suman questioned why a committee was not formed to organise the Ambedkar Jayanthi. Why was the 125 feet statue of Ambedkar not decorated? The Congress government should apologise to the people of the State. He said that the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, did not take up celebrations at the 125-feet Ambedkar statue because former chief minister K Chandrashekar had built it. “Revanth has already announced that he would wipe out the memories and symbols of KCR’s rule, and he is doing it now. He should apologise to the people of the State,” said Suman.

Former chairman of Telangana Foods, M Rajeev Sagar, said that for the first time after the formation of Telangana, no committee was formed to organise the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. He said that in the past, Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations were held grandly in all mandal and district headquarters under the auspices of the festival committee. For the first time since the formation of Telangana, Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations were not organised officially.



Another leader, Errolla Srinivas, alleged that the CM and the Congress government insulted Ambedkar by not garlanding his statue on his birth anniversary. Immediate action should be taken against the officials responsible for this negligence. “We achieved Telangana through Article 3 of the Constitution by Dr BR Ambedkar. We have installed a 125 feet statue to pay respect to Ambedkar. We are honoured to name the secretariat after BR Ambedkar, as no other State in the country has done,” said Srinivas.

