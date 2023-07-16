Hyderabad: BRS Congress play power games

Hyderabad: After the war of words between BRS and Congress over the Dharani portal, now both seem to be locking horns over the issue of free power.

While the Congress party has been alleging that nowhere 24 hours of free power is being given, the BRS has decided to take this issue to the people by holding Rytu Vedikas for ten days starting from Monday.

The BRS will go to the farmers with the slogan a vote for Congress would be three crops three hours power. The leaders will hold meetings with farmers and ask them if they were getting free power 24x7 or not. They will explain to them that if Congress comes to power, this unique programme of 24 hour power which is first-of-its-kind in the country will not be available and would be restricted to only three hours a day.

The party leadership feels that just war of words with Congress will not help and it would be better to take on Congress in the ‘Praja Darbar’. BRS leaders will also pass a resolution demanding an apology from the Congress party for insulting farmers.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to launch a discussion on this issue in every village. “The Congress party has come out in its true colours on the matter of free power.

Expose it before farmers and ask if three hours is enough for them,” he said. BRS, he said, was committed for the development of the farmers and the agriculture sector. It had taken several measures to bring qualitative change in the lives of 70 lakh farmers.

He said, “Revanth’s anti-farmer remarks were a reflection of what his former party president N Chandrababu Naidu had said in 2001. Naidu had said that agriculture was a waste. Hence, tell farmers that the Congress party was “Telugu Desam Congress and Chandrababu Congress,” he added.

Rama Rao asked the party leaders to ensure at least 1,000 farmers attend the meeting at each Rythu Vedika. He also directed the party MLAs to take the responsibility to organise these meetings.