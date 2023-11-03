Hyderabad: BRS, Cong treating BCs as voting machines says Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad : BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Thursday hit out at both BRS and Congress for looking down on BCs out of arrogance and pursuing anti-BC policies.

Addressing the media in the national capital, he described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements as insult to the entire BC society. He alleged that the Congress had done nothing for BCs; it is not relishing when the BJP is trying to give them their due.

"The Congress can’t tolerate the BJP making a BC as the PM. They don't do anything for BCs; when others are trying to improve the lot of BCs they can’t see it."

The MP asked what was the problem for the Congress when BCs get their due in political power. He said ‘Both Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are known for implementing when they assure something’.

Dr. Laxman said the party has been taking a series of initiatives to give BCs their due. As many as 1,358 BCs were made MLAs, 85 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 30 in the Rajya Sabha. Of them 27 were made Union ministers. That apart 163 BCs were made MLCs and appointed in nominated posts.

Also, he said, the NDA government had given constitutional status to the BC Commission in 2018. The PM Viswakarma Scheme is the latest to encourage traditional vocations of BCs with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore in the first phase, he said.

Dr. Laxman said the Congress had won only three Parliament seats in Telangana. "In the past two years the party candidates lost deposits, but Rahul has forgotten these facts. He termed Congress leaders as epitome of ignorance and dynastic entitlements.

The MP said the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has been subjecting BCs to insults.’ This is reflected in KCR's failure to provide funds for BC Sub-Plan’. He told BCs in Telangana that it was a golden moment and an opportunity to win to be CM by supporting the BJP.