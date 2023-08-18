Hyderabad: BRS first list on Monday

Hyderabad : BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is set to take a lead over the Opposition parties in announcing the first list of around 50 party candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections on Monday.

Sources said the BRS chief informed the party leaders about their candidature in their respective constituencies and asked them to start working.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, V Srinivas Goud, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and P Sabita Indra Reddy (Maheshwaram), besides Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and Ch Lingaiah (Nakrekal) are among those who are being retained for the third consecutive time.

KCR is learnt to have given the priority to a majority of the sitting members in the state Assembly. At places where there has been conflicts between new and old leaders, he has decided to change the candidate. For example, in Tandur, there is a conflict between MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy. The BRS chief has decided on Rohit Reddy.

The candidates finalised by the BRS chief include - KCR (Gajwel), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), KTR (Sircilla), T Harish Rao (Siddipet), K Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), Bhupal Reddy (Narayankhed), Koneru Konappa (Sirpur Kagaznagar), Jogu Ramanna (Adilabad), A Indrakaran Reddy (Nirmal), Hanumanth Shinde (Jukkal), A Jeevan Reddy (Armoor), V Satish (Husnabad), P Kaushik Reddy (Huzurabad), K Vidyasagar Rao (Korutla) and Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru).

In the city limits, including Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the candidates whose names have been finalised are: Ch Malla Reddy (Medchal), Mynampally Hanumanth Rao (Malkajgiri), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), D Sudheer Reddy (LB Nagar) and Arikepudi Gandhi (Serilingampally).

On the outskirts and other places, the candidates finalised are V Srinivas Goud (Mahbubnagar), Ch Laxma Reddy (Jadcharla), D Vinay Bhaskar (Warangal West), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon), Challa Dharma Reddy (Parkala), Gandra Venkataramana Reddy (Bhupalpally), P Sudharshan Reddy (Narsampet), A Ramesh (Wardhannapet), Jagadishwar Reddy (Suryapet), S Saidireddy (Huzurnagar), Sandra Venkata Veeraiah (Sathupally), R Kanta Rao (Pinapaka) and M Nageshwar Rao (Ashwaraopet).