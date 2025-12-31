Cold snap hits AP, Telangana, weather warnings issued

The intensity of the cold has escalated in the Telugu states, with residents experiencing shivering temperatures due to biting cold winds. Many are now reluctant to venture outdoors, as thermometers in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have dipped into single digits. Cold wave conditions are causing discomfort across various regions. In response, the Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert, indicating that cold conditions may intensify in some areas, alongside a possibility of rain in others.

Weather Forecast for Andhra Pradesh:

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre reports that northerly to northeasterly winds are currently blowing in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The forecast for the next three days is as follows:

In north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Dldry weather is expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In south coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rain may occur in one or two locations on Wednesday and Thursday, with dry conditions predicted for Friday.

In Rayalaseema, similar to the south coast, light to moderate rain is anticipated in a few areas on Wednesday and Thursday, with dry weather likely on Friday.

It is important to note that there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema over the next three days. However, in the subsequent two days, temperatures could drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in certain areas.

Weather Update for Telangana

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, lower-level winds in Telangana are predominantly blowing from the east and southeast. A further decline in temperatures is expected over the next three days, with dry weather forecasted for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. In the following two days, minimum temperatures in parts of the state may fall between 3°C to 5°C below normal.

In addition, cold winds are likely to sweep through some northern and western districts of Telangana today, adding to the chill in the air.