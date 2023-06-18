Hyderabad: BRS gears up for Telangana Martyrs Memorial Day fete

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi party has decided to celebrate Telangana Martyrs Memorial Day on June 22 on a grand scale and the party MLAs from the city were directed to take up rallies from every constituency.

A meeting of the party leaders from the city was held at Telangana Bhavan in presence of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. On this occasion, the Minister said that the government has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Telangana State from June 2 to June 22. He explained that as part of the celebrations, special programmes were being organised every day to explain the achievements of the government in various departments to the people.

The party leaders have been asked to ensure that there are no groups and conflicts between the leaders in the constituencies. The party leaders were asked to utilise the decennial celebrations because the elections were nearing and groupism at this point would give a wrong message to the people. The Corporation persons were asked not to be a spectators but to help the MLAs in the constituencies in gathering the crowd for the programme on June 22.

Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would inaugurate the newly constructed Martyrs’ Memorial opposite to the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

Before that, a large number of motorcycles from all the constituencies of the city should reach the 125-feet Ambedkar statue by 4 pm, he directed and added that from there, the BRS party leaders along with activists, artists with drums and thousands of people would reach the martyrs’ memorial in a rally.