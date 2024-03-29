Hyderabad: BRS set to get another jolt with KK's exit

Hyderabad : The BRS is set to face another jolt with party secretary-general and Parliamentary leader K Keshava Rao deserting it soon. The BRS veteran informed about his intent to party chief K Chandrashekar Rao after meeting him at his farmhouse on Thursday.

KCR had summoned KK to his farmhouse after knowing the latter’s plan to desert the party and to seek clarification on his comments against the party while speaking to a journalist. Sources said that Keshava Rao made it clear to the BRS chief that he will be leaving the party.

When confronted by KCR, Rao said he would die in the Congress party. “After enjoying power and post for ten years and deciding to leave at this juncture is not a good idea; people will also watch this. You should change your thoughts of deserting the party,” furious Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have told KK during the meeting.

Sources said KCR was upset that a senior leader like KK had talked to the media against the party line and told him that the party had done a lot for the veteran leader’s family.

KK, who was upset, came back to his residence at Banjara Hills and expressed displeasure to waiting media and went inside without speaking. Party leaders A Indrakaran Reddy and Gaddam Arvind Reddy were seen at Rao’s residence.

There were speculations of Keshava Rao and his daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi joining the Congress after the State in-charge along with government adviser Vem Narender Reddy met him at his residence recently. Along with this, Keshava Rao, while talking to the media had made some comments going against the party line.

He had said there may be role of KCR family in corruption in the government. He had also said the BRS will be third in the LS elections because people’s focus is on Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

KK had also alleged that KCR had unnecessarily got involved in change of Kaleshwaram project design. ‘Only one family, including KCR, KTR, Harish and Kavita, were seen on stage in public meetings during elections; no other leader got recognition.

He had targeted the party on language used by leaders in politics and objected to KCR’s language in Nalgonda meeting when he had referred to Medigadda as ‘Bondalagadda’ (graveyard). He went on to say that people were happy with the rule of CM A Revanth Reddy; joining of leaders in the ruling party was natural.



Son to remain in BRS

Meanwhile, KK’s son Viplav Kumar said he had nothing to do with news regarding decision of his father or sister on changing the party. “I am very clear that I am not changing the party. I am a strong supporter of BRS and have a great belief in the leadership of our leader KCR. I will be able to talk more only after their confirmation of joining the Congress,” he said .

Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi is set to join the Congress on March 30.