Hyderabad: Cable bridge at Mir Alam Tank remains a nonstarter

Hyderabad: The plan of constructing the city's second cable-stayed bridge at Mir Alam Tank in Old city remains at a standstill. Though the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) announced the plan to construct the cable bridge worth Rs 220 crore across the Mir Alam Tank in December 2021, no progress has been achieved in the project.

Following the construction of Cable Bridge at Durgam Cheruvu which has proved to be a hugely popular spot, the HMDA announced the second cable-stayed bridge. With the dual motive of easing traffic and enhancing the city's infrastructure, the HMDA proposed the bridge. However, it is said that unless the budget for the works is released, steps to begin the project would not be taken.

According to officials, the Mir Alam Tank bridge will be 2.5 km long with a central span of 350-metres and pylons with 100-metres height. The view of the water body from the bridge will also be a treat to the commuters' eyes. "The construction of the cable bridge will not only record an increase in tourism activities but will also provide a lot of facilities to the people of the surrounding areas, provide a lot of relief to pedestrians," said a senior officer. Sources said that the HMDA has received environmental clearances and it has been over 10 months after the HMDA sought a detailed report for the construction of the cable bridge. Experts handed over the project to the authorities to approve the project. However, the inauguration ceremony of the project has not been held so far.

Several announcements were made by the Municipal Administration Department for the plan and it was claimed that with the construction of the second cable bridge in the city, tourism activities will be increased. The department had announced the commencement of construction work of the cable bridge, but there seems to be no progress in this project for over a year. The six-lane structure is likely to extend over 2.5km, connecting Bengaluru Highway with Chintalmet near Attapur. The structure is being proposed along the D Mart-Gurudwara-Kishanbagh-Bahadurpura crossroads route and to ease traffic on the busy Bengaluru National Highway-Chintalmet route, officer explained.

Mir Alam Tank is located at the south of the Musi River, was named after the then Prime Minister of Erstwhile Hyderabad State, Mir Alam Bahadur.

The tank was the primary source of drinking water for the residents of Hyderabad before the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.