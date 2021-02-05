Hyderabad: Campaign on safe use of internet by children

Basheerbagh: Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad city police, in association with WNS, have launched a programme to create awareness on internet usage for children,here on Thursday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was the chief guest. He felt the collaboration between city police, HCSC, WNS and academic institutions will go a long way in the cyber grooming of target audience.

The programme aims to promote awareness of mobile and internet usage and also following the safety precautions. Given the immense increase of internet usage among children and also to attend classes online, the potential risks of many unwanted activities have also gone up.

The WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), the CSR arm of WNS, has partnered with the HCSC and Hyderabad City Police to empower children with knowledge on relevant topics around cybersafety and digital education through its CyberSmart platform.

In the first phase, HCSC will introduce the Cyber Smart portal in 100 private and public schools in and around Hyderabad. In subsequent phase, more schools will be involved. The portal will be open for access to students, teachers, parents and volunteers and the content is gamified to keep students engaged and make it easy for them to learn.

Shikha Goel, Addl Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, Hyderabad and also HCSC treasurer, stressed upon the need for creating awareness among students, teachers and parents and also the need for taking safety precautions while browsing the net. She said this program will aid in prevention of cyber bulling, cyber stalking, financial frauds and many more crimes.

Avinash Mohanty, DCP, Detective Department and convener Cyber Security Forum, HCSC, Dr PPrasanthi, secretary general, HCSC, ShaminiMrugesh, honorary chief mentor, WCF representatives and others participated in the programme.